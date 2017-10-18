Bulldogs and Panthers face off Thursday

NEWBERRY — The Newberry Bulldogs are on the road again as they travel to take on Chapman High School Panthers Thursday night.

The game was rescheduled to Thursday due to professional development day for Chapman on Friday.

Both the Bulldogs and Panthers are going into Thursday’s game undefeated, with the Panthers recently defeating Mid-Carolina High School 58-20.

Newberry Head Coach Phil Strickland said the Panthers are very balanced on offense and cover the whole field, something the Bulldogs have been working on in practice this week.

“Defensively, we’ve been working to cover the whole field. Their (Chapman) quarterback is a catalyst and he makes them go,” said Strickland. “The winner of this game is going to win the Region, so this game is our most important. Even if one of us lost the next game we would still be ahead. This game is for all the marbles as far as the Region.”

Offensively and defensively, Strickland said that the team has been working on controlling the ball more and continuing to keep the ball out of their opponents hands. He added that the team is going to keep working to sustain drives and eat up the clock more.

Injury-wise, Strickland said that the Bulldogs are healthy and ready to go, with the exception of Josh Epps who has a shoulder injury.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

By Kelly Duncan

