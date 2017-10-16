Four Wolves tally double-digit kills in loss to Royals

NEWBERRY — A trio of Newberry players tallied 11 kills in a 3-1 loss to Queens at Eleazer Arena. The Wolves outscored the Royals in kills, digs and assists, but were unable to secure the conference win.

Zoe Dinkins, Toni-Anne Whitlow, and Sidra Triplett each logged 11 kills while Vanessa Blas followed with 10 kills on the night. The match marked the first time this season that four players recorded double-digit kills in a single game.

Newberry rebounded in the second set after falling behind 1-0 to the Royals. The Wolves held the lead throughout the entirety of the frame with Queens only able to tie it once at 2-2. A kill by Dinkins extended the score to a six-point margin at 13-7. Queens capitalized on a couple attack errors to come within two points, but the Wolves persevered and clinched the win on a kill by Mary Siebert. The final score was 25-22 to tie the game 1-1 going into the third set.

The Wolves totaled a game-high 18 kills during the second set victory.

Momentum was unable to stay with the Wolves in the third set as they fell behind after tying the game seven apiece. Two service aces by Siebert and a Queens’ attack error by Rebecca Cochran tied the match 22-22 before the opponent pulled away to win 25-22.

The first set was close with the Wolves tallying 14 kills compared to 11 from the Royals. Errors proved to be the difference with Newberry committing nine errors in the first set alone and 25 overall. Queens took the 1-0 lead with a 25-20 score.

Newberry dropped the last set 25-12 to give Queens their second victory against the Wolves this season.

Taylor Garrison continued her freshman campaign with her tenth double-double this season with 40 assists and 10 digs.

The Wolves will host Augusta on Tuesday, Oct. 17 at 6 p.m. at Eleazer Arena.

On Friday, Newberry was overpowered by No. 24 ranked Wingate in a 3-0 sweep.

The Wolves were defeated in a 3-1 loss against Royals. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_Volleyball.jpg The Wolves were defeated in a 3-1 loss against Royals.