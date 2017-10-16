Wolves can’t capitalize, drop match to Queens

NEWBERRY — The Wolves were unable to find their rhythm on the pitch in Saturday afternoon’s conference match up against Queens as they were defeated 3-0.

Newberry (3-10,1-7 SAC) had a good offensive stretch early in the first half with Jacqueline Aldrete taking two corners and two shots in the first 10 minutes. Alana Jefferson notched the first Queens (9-2-1, 6-2 SAC) goal in the 23rd minute off a pass from Charlotte Ring up the middle.

The Royals kept the lead going into the second half, where they scored two more goals. Ring would launch a shot from eight yards out in the 50th minute, doubling the score for the Royals.

Queens would control possession of the ball in the second half, out shooting Newberry 13-5. The Wolves trailed in shots 19-12, and were edged 8-6 slightly with the Royals in shots on goal. Alyssa Ortega led the Wolves with six shots and three on goal. Deisi Hernandez and Courtney Velazquez each recorded one shot on goal.

The Wolves welcome Mars Hill to the Smith Road Complex on Oct. 21 for Senior Day. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m.

The Wolves were defeated 3-0 in their match up against Queens. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_Women-soccer.jpg The Wolves were defeated 3-0 in their match up against Queens. Courtesy photo