Wolves fall short in battle with Queens

NEWBERRY — The Wolves were knocked off by Queens’ on Saturday afternoon in a 2-1 loss.

Queens (5-4-4, 4-4-3 SAC) scored a quick goal to open the game. Edmundo Robinson tabbed the goal for the Royals at the 7th minute on a well-placed strike from the right of the box. Till Neumann put the Wolves (3-7-2. 2-5-1 SAC) on the board in the 66th minute on a pass from Fabrizio Bucco to even the slate. Robinson would add the second goal for Queens in the 54th minute as he dodged the Newberry defense and sailed the shot to the back of the net.

The second half was a bit of a different story for Newberry, who seemed to have a more urgency fighting for the ball, and some added momentum on the attack. The Wolves out shot the Royals 12-5 in the second half, but that was not enough to secure the win.

Of the 16 shots created, the Wolves had chances putting six of those shots on frame. Goalkeeper Brad Dixon, who leads the conference in saves, recorded six on the afternoon. Neumann and Bucco would combine for eight shots, with five of them being on goal.

The Wolves welcome Lees-McRae to Smith Road Complex for a non conference match up on Oct. 18. Kickoff is slated for 4 p.m.

Courtesy photo