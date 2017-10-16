Wolves find redemption over Crusaders

NEWBERRY — Newberry received vindication over conference opponent Belmont Abbey on Friday evening with a score of 3-1. In their last meeting the Wolves fell to Belmont Abbey (7-6, 2-4) on the road 2-1.

The Wolves (6-8, 3-4) were able to control the pace of the matchup with their first goal coming in the 15th minute from senior, Olivia Fraunfelter. For her first goal of the season, Fraunfelter connected on an assist from Chantel Gauthier to the bottom right of the goal.

The Crusaders’ Kayley Williams would find the back of the goal in the second period to make it an even slate. Sophomore Kristyna Oyola would soon break the tie in the 44th minute to notch her fifth goal of the season. The goal came from about five yards out to challenge the goalie one on one.

Brady Keeler was awarded a penalty stroke in the 59th minute for her 10th goal on the season. This score heightened Newberry’s defensive prowess as Belmont Abbey attempted numerous shots and penalty corners in the final moments of the game.

Belmont Abbey did not go quietly into the night, recording 12 penalty corners and 14 shots.

The Wolves also played Converse Thursday, losing 4-3.

