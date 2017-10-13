Posted on by

Dominant performance snaps Wolves’ losing streak


FRANKLIN SPRINGS, Ga. — A pair of goals from Daphne Heyaime and Alyssa Ortega lifted Newberry College past Emmanuel 2-0 on the road in women’s soccer.

The win on Wednesday marked the Wolves’ third shutout of the season.

The match was slow to start, with both teams shooting a combined 11 shots in the first half. A goal from Heyaime in the 40th minute gave Newberry the 1-0 lead. The go-ahead score was Heyaime’s first goal this season.

Alyssa Ortega started the second half off strong with an early goal from Deisi Hernandez in the 57th minute to push the Wolves’ lead to 2-0. Hernandez garnered her first career assist with the pass to Ortega for the score. Newberry’s offense dominated the remainder of the second half, notching 13 shots compared to three from the Lions.

Ortega continues to lead the South Atlantic Conference in goals (7) and shots (70). She led the team with seven shots and two being on goal in the victory. Goalkeeper Jayleen Gant had three saves on the night.

Newberry will return home to face Queens at 12:30 p.m. Oct. 14.

