Wolverines ready to take on Blue Flashes

WHITMIRE — The Whitmire High School Wolverines are gearing up to play their last home game of the regular season against the Calhoun Falls Charter Blue Flashes.

The Wolverines are currently 3-4, and 1-0 in the Region. The Blue Flashes are 0-7 and 0-2 in the Region.

The Wolverines were off last week and Head Coach Charlie Jenkins said he hopes the time off rejuvenated the team.

“Last year I think it hurt our momentum. We have tried to push our conditioning and strength training over the last week, and we tried to make practice situations competitive so that we do not lose our edge. I guess we will see on Friday,” he said.

Since the last game, the Wolverines defense has worked on tackling in space, and offensively they have been working on nailing down assignments versus any possible front that a defense could dream up. Jenkins added that offensively they have been trying to develop depth.

When it comes to the Blue Flashes, Jenkins said they are a quick team, but they do not have a lot of depth.

“But if we miss a tackle they are perfectly capable of taking any play 60 yards for a touchdown. Last year we let them get out on top and that gave them a dose of energy and a reason to keep playing hard. If we can get on top of them early we can wear them down,” he said.

The best way for the Wolverines to get past the Blue Flashes’ defense is consistency, attention to detail and no turnovers. Jenkins also said the team will need to run the ball, adding that the Blue Flashes would love for them to throw the ball.

“All our guys know what is at stake and they remember last year. I think we do a good job of ‘keeping it real’ with our guys. We know our strengths and weaknesses. We know we are not really fast and we know that they are. So we have to concentrate on every snap,” he said.

Tonight’s game is not only the last home game of the regular season, but it is also Senior Night, which Jenkins said is always a weird night.

“I am happy to see my seniors recognized, but you start thinking about how much you will miss them. We spend a lot of time with these young men, so it can be emotional. I hope it gets us fired up. We have a lot left to play for,” he said.

The Wolverine seniors are Quentin Aughtry, Lomas Davis, Bailey Holloman, Ben Burleson, Alex Little, Chansel Minick and K.D. Wicker. Jenkins is hopeful they all have standout games for Senior Night.

Tonight’s game will kick off at 7:30 p.m.

