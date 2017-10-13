Newberry Academy on the road to Batesburg tonight

BATESBURG — The Newberry Academy Eagles are on the road tonight as the play the King Academy Knights in Batesburg.

The Eagles currently have an overall standing of 0-5, and are 0-2 in the Region. The Knights are 2-5 overall and are 0-1 in the Region.

Head Coach Benji Sease said that last year the Knights defeated the Eagles in a hard fought game. The final score in that game was 44-30.

“They are a ground and pound football team. They will line up in the I formation with two tight ends. They will also run play action off of that,” he said. “They also play both a three man and four man defensive front.”

To combat the Knights’ offense, the Eagles will have to play aggressively up front, and own the line of scrimmage. Sease said the Knights’ quarterback is a skilled player and is good at running the lead option.

The Knights are a ball control team. To combat that, the Eagles will have to be balanced and not become one dimensional on offense, according to Sease.

To help win this week’s game, the Eagles have been using their practices to get better and play a complete game.

“We have not been able to play a complete ball game for all four quarters,” Sease said. “We had some early success in that ball game (last week). We just need to put it together for the full game.”

Tonight’s game will kick off at 7:30 p.m.

