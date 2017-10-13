Newberry High ready for Clinton Red Devils

NEWBERRY — The Newberry High School Bulldogs are looking to go 3-0 in region play as they take on the Clinton High School Red Devils tonight at Mike Ware Field.

Head Coach Phil Strickland said that preparing the team for this week has been different from previous games this season.

“Clinton runs a power offense so we’ve had to change things defensively. Last week, the guys seemed to be stiffer up front and were able to stop the linebackers. They did a decent job, but we’ve been working on making decent stops this week,” Strickland said.

If the Bulldogs bring home the victory tonight, they will be 8-0 overall on the season and 3-0 in region play.

“Right now we’re 2-0 in the region and we need to go 3-0. It’s the biggest game of the season so far and we can’t look ahead to what happened last week or what might happen next week. We just need to stay focused on Clinton,” Strickland said.

The Red Devils are going into tonight’s meet-up with the Bulldogs after defeating Mid-Carolina High School 28-26 last week. The Red Devils are currently 3-4 overall and 1-1 in region play.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

By Kelly Duncan kduncan@newberryobserver.com

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

