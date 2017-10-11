Get to know Stone Parsons, Steve Martinez, and Pedro Campos

NEWBERRY — Find out more about freshmen Stone Parsons, Steve Martinez, and Pedro Campos.

Name: Steve Martinez

Major: Nursing

Favorite Food: Chicken

Martinez, a freshman from Chesterfield, Va. enters his first season with the Wolves.

Prior to Newberry, he was a three-year starter on the varsity team at Manchester High School. He most recently played with Richmond United Academy U18s. Martinez won the Capital Fall Classic Tournament and Ultimate Cup Championships while playing for the Richmond Kickers.

He decided to attend Newberry because of how comfortable he felt on campus and the rising soccer program. “My family, God, and soccer has helped characterize me as a man. Without those aspects in my life, I wouldn’t be who I am today”, Martinez said regarding his upbringing. In his training, he likes to play very quickly and get his other teammates involved. Before each match, Martinez tapes his right wrist and writes ‘AGTG’, which stands for all glory to God.

In his free time, he enjoys playing FIFA and as a child he aspired to be a professional soccer player. His greatest athletic achievement is getting the opportunity to play college ball and develop more as player at the next level. His favorite sports team is Barcelona and his favorite athletes are Andrés Iniesta and Miguel Almiron.

Name: Stone Parsons

Major: Pre-Med

Favorite Food: Gummy bears

Hailing from Greenville, S.C., Parsons enters his first season with the Wolves.

Parsons attended Wade Hampton High School where he played both varsity soccer and football. He helped the Wade Hampton soccer team reach the Upper State Finals. In addition to Varsity athletics, Parsons played for Carolina Elite Soccer Academy (CESA). He was a representative for the South Carolina Region III ODP team. Parsons’ most recent accomplishment with CESA was being a qualifier for the US Youth Soccer Region III Championships in Texas this past Summer.

He credits his grandpa for upbringing and growth as a man. “My Grandpa Bruce Parsons was the biggest influence in my life he taught me the values in life and how to get anything I wanted in life with a little hard work,” stated Parsons.

His favorite hobby is playing the game he loves, soccer. His favorite athlete is Wayne Rooney and his favorite team is Huston Dynamo. His greatest athletic achievement is being able to play collegiate soccer. As said by many members of the Wolves soccer team, Parsons says that he is the best FIFA player.

Name: Pedro Campos

Major: English

Favorite Food: Cookies

All the way from Belo Horizonte, Brazil, Campos embarks on his first year with the Wolves soccer program.

In 2007 with Escolinha Portugal, Campos was the MVP of the Belo Horizonte’s championship. He also played for Clube Atlético Mineiro from 2009-2011 and was the 2010 Champion of the Mineiro’s championship. With América Futebol Clube (América Mineiro) in 2011-2012, Campos’ team was the Vice Champion of the 2011 Mineiro’s championship. He also played with Marilia Atlético Club from 2012-2014, and Rio Preto in 2014-2015. He was named the MVP of the Miraestrela’s Championship with Rio Preto.

“I like to listen to music and take a minute of total silence to remember why I’m here and who I’m doing this for,” stated Campos regarding his pregame ritual. In his free time, he enjoys listening to music. His greatest athletic achievement has been the two MVP honors he has won during his soccer career. As a child he aspired to be a professional soccer player. His favorite athletes are Ronaldinho Gaucho and Houston Rockets star James Harden.

Learn more about Newberry College soccer players Stone Parsons, Steve Martinez and Pedro Campos. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_Soccer-Profile.jpg Learn more about Newberry College soccer players Stone Parsons, Steve Martinez and Pedro Campos. Courtesy photo