Garrison named SAC Specialist of the Week

NEWBERRY — Freshman setter Taylor Garrison has been named AstroTurf South Atlantic Conference Specialist of the Week after leading Newberry College to a 2-1 record in three league volleyball games this week.

Garrison notched 113 assists during the week, with the final 96 coming in weekend wins over Lenoir-Rhyne and Catawba that pushed the Wolves to .500 in SAC play.

In Friday’s four-set win over the Bears in Newberry, Garrison had a double-double with a career-high 50 assists, tallied 16 digs, assisted on a block, notched a kill, and matched a career-best with three service aces.

In Saturday’s five-set victory at Catawba, Garrison had 46 assists, 13 digs, and a service ace.

Over the course of the season, the Buford, Ga., native has nine double-doubles. Her 304 assists in conference play are fifth-most in the league and ranks seventh in the league with 7.02 assists per set overall.

Garrison was honored by the league along with Player of the Week Jessica Raines, a right side hitter from Queens.

Garrison http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_Garrison.jpg Garrison