Women’s lacrosse holding prospect clinic Nov. 12

NEWBERRY — Newberry College’s women’s lacrosse will hold a prospect clinic on Nov. 12 at Setzler Field.

The clinic will begin at 10 a.m. with check-in, station workouts from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and a full field scrimmage from 1:30 p.m. until 3 p.m. Lunch will not be included but participants are welcome to leave campus or eat at the cafeteria.

Students graduating in 2018-2021 are encouraged to attend. Attendees should bring lacrosse equipment, mouth guard, and a water bottle. Goalies should bring their own equipment.

The cost of the clinic is $75 if registered prior to Oct. 21 and $100 after Oct. 21. Checks can be made payable to Newberry Women’s Lacrosse and are due at check-in.

http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_Newberry-Wolves-3.jpg