Eagles fall in Homecoming game

NEWBERRY — Homecoming is a poignant time in the life cycle of a school year. It brings with it spirit days, parade floats, and powder puff football. It also brings out alumni, with a chance for them to reconnect with old friends and relive their glory days.

Homecoming week for Newberry Academy celebrated all of these things, culminating in the Friday night battle against Cathedral Academy. The Eagles lost 51-15, but the large home crowd celebrated despite the loss.

The pessimist would focus on the offensive inconsistencies and defensive breakdowns leading to long scores for the Generals. The optimist would focus on the reduced penalties, big-play ability of the offense and intermittent solid play on defense.

Newberry took a brief lead early in the game, setup by an 85-yard pass from Matthew Cole to Daniel Bannister. Cole tossed a short touchdown pass to Wes Huffstetler and connected with Bannister on the two-point conversion.

The Eagles held an 8-6 lead until Cathedral answered later in the first period. The only other score for Newberry was an 85-yard kickoff return by Bannister late in the game. Bannister finished with over 200 all-purpose yards.

On defense, several players had close to double-digit tackles including Jimmy Franklin, Johnny Riggs, Hunter Taylor and Bannister. Bannister also recovered a fumble. Will Nobles tallied a sack and a tackle-for-loss.

The Eagles travel to Batesburg-Leesville on Friday to take on region foe W.W. King Academy.

Austin DeHart breaking free against Cathedral. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_Austin-DeHart-breaks-free-against-Cathedral.jpg Austin DeHart breaking free against Cathedral. Robert Cole | For The Newberry Observer Matthew Cole evading the rush. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_Matthew-Cole-eludes-the-rush.jpg Matthew Cole evading the rush. Robert Cole | For The Newberry Observer