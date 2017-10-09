Newberry wins 2, loses one in field hockey road trip

KUTZTOWN, Pa. — The Mansfield Mountaineers (6-6, 1-3) upended Newberry (5-7, 2-4) on Sunday morning during a non-conference game 3-0.

The Mountaineers wasted no time getting on the board, scoring within the fourth minute of the first period. This goal set the pace for the reminder of the game as Mansfield saw another goal three minutes following their first. The Mountaineers were able to add another in the second period five minutes before the end of regulation.

Newberry came out strong in the first period taking 12 shots, forcing six saves from Mansfield goalkeeper Brittany Ryan. The Wolves also notched eight penalty corners in the first period. All in all, Newberry totaled 15 shots with eight on goal, saved six shots compared to Mansfield’s eight, and garnered 10 penalty corners.

The pack mentality showed for Newberry in this match-up as six different Wolves took shots during the contest. Kristyna Oyola, Mariah Lee, Brady Keeler, Dominique Milian, Olivia Fraunfelter, and Haley Smith were all very active in Newberry’s various attempts to score.

The Wolves conclude their four-game road trip on Oct. 12 at 7 p.m. against Converse.

On Saturday, Newberry (5-6, 2-4) traveled to play conference opponent Mercy in Dobbs Ferry, N.Y., securing a 2-1 win. The victory marked their second win against the Mavericks (2-10, 0-7) this season.

In their previous match-up, Newberry won that game with the same final score of 2-1.

Brady Keeler, Megan Eisenhardt, Haley Smith, and Kristyna Oyola were all on the board for Newberry with shots. The Wolves concluded the game with ten shots with eight on goal. Oyola and Keeler each tallied an assist on goal.

Newberry came out of the half refreshed and ready to score. Keeler led the way in the second period scoring to the lower left of the goal off an assist from Oyola. She completed the game with six shots and five on goal. Keeler saw her seventh goal of the season in today’s game.

Within minutes of Keeler’s goal, Eisenhardt followed suit with her first goal of the season. She was assisted by Keeler on a penalty corner in the 48th minute. Eisenhardt’s goal allowed Newberry to break the tie and take the lead at 2-1.

Mercy’s only goal came in the 16th minute of the first period on a double assisted goal to Kellie Znanieck. The Mavericks totaled nine shots with four on goal, and recorded nine penalty corners.

Newberry fell Friday in a 1-0 defensive battle to non-conference foe St. Thomas Aquinas in Sparkhill, N.Y., to kick off the three-day road swing through the Northeast.

The Wolves (4-6) and Spartans (5-7) were locked in a scoreless tie at the intermission that saw each team record only a single shot through the first 35 minutes. Newberry goalkeeper Allison Davis recorded the only save for either team to that point, turning back a Spartans’ shot with just over 10 minutes to play in the first half.

The offense opened up for both teams in the second half, however, as the teams combined for eight second-half shots. The Spartans made their second attempt of the half count, with Kaylee Pistner’s second tally of the season putting St. Thomas Aquinas ahead.

Newberry increased its pressure in the game’s final 10 minutes, earning two penalty corners, taking three attempts, and forcing Spartans’ goalkeeper Suzanne Clarke to make two saves during a three-minute span. But the Wolves were unable to find the equalizer as St. Thomas Aquinas held on for the tight 1-0 win.

Chantel Gauthier led the Wolves with two shots and placed one attempt on cage. Kristyna Oyola, Mariah Lee, and Brady Keeler also had attempts for the Wolves. Jade Hall’s three attempts paced the homestanding Spartans, who finished tied with the Wolves 5-5 in shots and had two shots on target to the Wolves’ three. Newberry built a 7-2 edge in penalty corners.

Davis http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_Davis.jpg Davis Courtesy photos The victory marked the Wolves second win against the Mavericks this season. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_Field-Hockey-1.jpg The victory marked the Wolves second win against the Mavericks this season. Courtesy photos The Wolves conclude road swing at Converse Thursday. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_Wolves.jpg The Wolves conclude road swing at Converse Thursday. Courtesy photos