Sneed added to coaching staff

NEWBERRY — Head Coach Russell Triplett has announced the addition of two-time Academic All-American and 2017 South Atlantic Conference Gold Glove winner Jeff Sneed to his coaching staff.

“We are excited about having Jeff on our coaching staff,” Triplett remarked. “He was a great leader, an outstanding player, and an even better person. Jeff understands what this program is all about and we look forward to what he brings to the team.”

Sneed will work with Newberry’s catchers after ending his career this spring as one of the best to play the position for the Scarlet and Gray.

Sneed graduated from Newberry in 2017 and made an indelible mark on the program as a player. He spent three season with the Wolves after transferring from Louisburg College, departing as the program’s leader in runners caught stealing (45) and baseball’s only two time Academic All-American. He graduated with a 3.94 GPA with a double major in Business Administration and Graphic Design.

Sneed was named the SAC’s 2017 Gold Glove Catcher, given to the top defensive catcher after a vote of the league’s head coaches. He was also a standout offensive player, racking up 13 multi-hit games, 37 RBI and a .331 batting average in 48 games in 2017.

In his time with the Wolves, Sneed started 144 of the 148 games in which he played and ranks second in school history in three defensive categories, including in runners picked off with 15. He amassed 113 RBI in Scarlet and Gray.

The Cumming, Ga., native was named to the all-tournament team from the 2017 Pilot/Flying J SAC Baseball Championship and was the SAC Scholar-Athlete for baseball in the 2016 season. After graduation, he signed with the Gary SouthShore RailCats of the American Association of Independent Professional Baseball.

Former standout catcher returns to alma mater. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_Sneed.jpg Former standout catcher returns to alma mater. Courtesy photo