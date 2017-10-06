Inak finishes in Top 20 at Myrtle Beach Intercollegiate

SUNSET BEACH, N.C. — Nabila Inak tied for 18th shooting 12 over par at the end of competition Tuesday at the Myrtle Beach Intercollegiate. Newberry finished the tournament tied for 12th with Barton.

Inak fell six spots after the second round with a combined score of 156. During the day Inak notched an additional birdie to finish with three.

Johana Lunackova tied for 50th with 20 strokes over par and a combined score of 164. Taylor Lance and Aubrey Guyton both tied for 52nd with a score of 165.

Brette Bryant finished in a tie for 76th shooting 178.

The Wolves ended the tournament 39 strokes behind first-place Wingate. Tusculum and Lenoir-Rhyne tied for second with a combined score of 612. Queens and West Georgia round out the top five in the 17-team tournament.

Newberry turns their sights to the LeeAnn Noble Memorial Oct. 16-17 at Dahlonega, Ga.

