Hawg of the Week


Each week the Whitmire Wolverines name a “Hawg of the Week” to spotlight one of the team’s linemen. The term hog is used to describe offensive lineman, made famous by the Washington Redskin teams of the 1980s. This Week’s “Hawg of the Week” is sophomore center Andrew “Woody” Felker. The award is sponsored by Piggly Wiggly in Whitmire.


