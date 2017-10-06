Lady Wolves upended by Queens in volleyball

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Newberry College Wolves capped their four-game road stretch with a volleyball loss to the Royals in three straight sets on Tuesday. Newberry holds a 3-4 record in three set matches.

Errors continued to plague the Wolves who recorded 23 on the night compared to 11 from Queens. Newberry was outscored in kills, aces, blocks, assists and digs.

After being overpowered in the first set, both teams exchanged ties early in the second set before Queens went on a 7-2 run to pull ahead 12-7. Coming out of a timeout, Newberry was able to climb to come within two points with an ace by Kensley Jordan making the score 21-19. The Wolves were unable to gain the lead and dropped the set 25-22.

Sidra Triplett recorded a team-high seven kills while Jordan tallied 21 digs.

The Wolves had a game-high 11 kills during the third set but were unable to gain momentum with nine errors. Queens’ 12 kills and .222 hitting percentage vaulted them to a 25-15 set win.

“We struggled tonight with our ability to be resilient,” said head coach Callie Youngman. “Queens is a tough team and we got what we deserved tonight.”

Newberry was held to a season-low eight points in the first set. The Wolves tallied two kills compared to 13 from the Royals.

