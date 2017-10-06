Newberry College hires new associate athletic trainer

NEWBERRY — Neil Ehlers has been hired as an associate athletic trainer at Newberry College through Palmetto Health USC Orthopedics.

“Neil Ehlers brings us a great opportunity to enhance the care of the athletes here at Newberry,” said John Lopez, Assistant Athletic Director for Sports Medicine at Newberry College. “His preparation to be an athletic trainer has been honed by some of the finest athletic trainer mentors in the profession.”

His primary sports assignments will be with men’s soccer and baseball.

Ehlers’ received his master’s degree in athletic training from West Virginia University in 2017. During his time at WVU, Ehlers was the sole athletic trainer for Fairmont High School where he covered roughly 350 athletes.

He has also completed internships with Sacred Heart University and the New York Giants.

Ehlers is from Fairfield, Conn., and received his bachelor’s degree in athletic training from the University of Connecticut in 2014.

