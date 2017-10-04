Lindenwood tops Newberry in double OT

NEWBERRY — The Newberry College Wolves battled the Lindenwood Lions valiantly on Sunday morning taking them into double overtime for the first time this season but falling short 2-1.

Newberry’s defense held true throughout the contest against the No. 10 ranked Lindenwood.

Newberry’s goalkeeper Allison Davis took charge defensively, facing 11 shots on goal and saving nine of them. The rest of the pack was able keep up with the Lions’ 27 total shots and 12 penalty corners.

Newberry (4-5, 1-4) struck first by way of Kristyna Oyola’s goal in the 33rd minute, marking her fourth of the season. Farai Kawonde was the initial recipient of Oyola’s penalty corner but was unable to hit the mark. Gabrielle Bazemore quickly noticed an open Oyola, who was able to put the Wolves on the board at 1-0.

Newberry was able to keep Lindenwood (7-1, 5-1) scoreless for the remainder of the first period. After halftime, the Lions came out aggressively and were able to connect on a penalty corner in the 46th minute to tie the game up.

In the first overtime period, both teams traded shots on goal but were unable to execute. However, the Lions found the back of the goal in the 92nd minute of double overtime to end the game at 2-1.

The Wolves travel to Sparkill, N.Y. on Oct. 6 to take on non-conference opponent St. Thomas Aquinas.

Kristyna Oyola extends her scoring streak to two games.