Annual 100 inning fundraiser set for Oct. 28

NEWBERRY — The Newberry College softball team will host its annual 100 Inning Softball Game Fundraiser on Oct. 28 at the Smith Road Complex in Newberry.

They are looking to raise at least $10,000 to supplement team travel, purchase new bats, and work toward a new wind screen for the outfield. Newberry will be divided into two teams and play 100 innings of softball. The event will be live streamed on Newberry College Softball’s Facebook page.

All gifts will directly benefit the Newberry College softball program.

For more information about the 100 Inning Softball Fundraiser, contact Sharon Bryant at (803) 321-5152 or at sharon.bryant@newberry.edu.

http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_Newberry-Wolves-1.jpg