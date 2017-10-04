Newberry in fourth place after two rounds of competition

DAHLONEGA, Ga. — Newberry College’s men’s golf was in fourth place after the first day of competition at the UNG Fall Invitational on Monday.

The Wolves shot a combined 579 during two rounds of play at the Achasta Golf Club, putting them two strokes behind third-place Lee. Seven strokes separated Newberry from top-ranked Lander.

Young Harris followed the Wolves by a stroke while Carson-Newman, West Georgia, Clayton State, Georgia Southern and Montevallo rounded out the top 10 teams in the 13-team tournament.

Carlos Leandro finished his first two rounds of competition four under par with a combined score of 140. He was tied for fourth place with Lander’s Conor Richards and Montevallo’s Charles Wood.

Harry Bolton was tied for 13th with an even 144 and Spencer Skiff tied for 16th shooting one over par.

Ben Thompson and Rob Cull rounded out the team both tied for 42nd tallying a score of 152.

The tournament concluded with 18 holes Tuesday.

