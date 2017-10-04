Wolves, Screaming Eagles exhibition game is Wednesday

NEWBERRY — The Newberry College Wolves will participate in an annual exhibition game against the Jumpstart Pediatrics’ Screaming Eagles (previously known as the Grasshoppers) at 6 p.m. Oct. 4 at the baseball stadium located in the Smith Road Complex.

The Wolves will be taking a break from fall practices and scrimmages for this opportunity. These two teams are known for their hearts of service as they have been involved with Screaming Eagles Special Needs Athletics for three seasons.

The Screaming Eagles is a nonprofit team formed by Jumpstart Pediatrics that provides physical, speech and occupational therapies for children with special healthcare needs. Although the Screaming Eagles are a separate entity from Jumpstart Pediatrics their goal is the same: caring.

Looking to provide a communal spirit, the Screaming Eagles have a vision to obtain land and erect Miracle Field. This field will be used to promote inclusion of athletes at every ability, need and age level.

This is exactly what you can expect to experience at Wednesday’s game – a community coming together to facilitate a true sports environment for those involved with the Screaming Eagles. Each child will be paired with a student-athlete from Newberry’s baseball and softball team as they learn the ins and outs of the game.

This one-hour period will allow parents the opportunity to take a step back from their daily responsibilities and watch their children enjoy themselves. The Screaming Eagles hope to inspire both Newberry’s student-athletes and Wednesday’s attendees to take a moment and make a difference in the lives of children any way they can.

The Screaming Eagles will be selling T-shirts and hats at the game. They will also have a mockup of the Miracle Field available for viewing.

