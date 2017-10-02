Bellarmine squeaks past Newberry in overtime

NEWBERRY — The Bellarmine Knights (4-6, 3-3) sneaked past Newberry College (4-4, 1-3) on Saturday morning during a conference matchup with a final score of 2-1.

In their first overtime game of the season, Newberry’s defense stood strong against Bellarmine’s 17 shots with 10 on goal. The Wolves kept up with the Knights 10 penalty corners trailing them by one.

Goalkeeper Allison Davis saved eight shots throughout the contest and received help from Danielle Laguerra, who notched a defensive save.

Working in tandem, Newberry’s Kristyna Oyola and Brady Keeler took on the role as playmakers. Keeler totaled three shots, with one shot on goal, and an assist. Oyola had two shots with one both being on goal.

She put the Wolves on the board to tie the game at 1-1 in the second period. She scored off an assist from Keeler to increase her season goal total to three. The goal came via a deflection from Keeler, who took the original shot for the penalty corner.

The Knights’ first goal came toward the conclusion of the period from 12 yards out, deflected off of a defender’s stick to the bottom right of the goal.

Bellarmine took the game with a goal five minutes into overtime play. The goal was set up by a penalty corner followed by a series of shots fired on goal. The Knights’ Elle Lichte connected from just left of the goal to score to the bottom right of the goal.

