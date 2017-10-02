Newberry men, women finish second at the USC Upstate Invitational

SPARTANBURG — Newberry College’s cross country teams competed in the Division II heats against Anderson at the USC Upstate Invitational on Sept. 30. The USC Spartans hosted the event at the Milliken Research Center.

The men competed in the 8k against a total of 128 other runners. The Wolves had five runners score out of the six who raced.

Quinn Wilson came in fifth overall but was first to finish for Newberry with a time of 27:32.8. Caleb Bouwkamp (28:12.3), Carlos Hernandez (28:58.5), Shelton Reynolds (29:16.0), and Mike Richter (32:24.6) were all other scorers for Newberry.

Justin Oglesby finished closely behind the pack with a time of 33:51.7.

The women raced against 150 others in the 5k. The Wolves had five runners score out of the eight who competed. Hayden Francis’ finished eighth overall and rounded out first place for Newberry with a time of 20:35.6.

Rounding out the rest of the scorers for the Wolves were Michelle Ling (22:06.0), Claudia Cannon (22.19.4), Diana Gutierrez (23:14.2), and Katy Crout (23:28.6).

Other Newberry runners were Brittani Barratt (23:40.8), Rebecca Burkhart (23:59.2), and Alyssa White (24:41.4).

