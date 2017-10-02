Martinez advances to Round of 16

SUMTER — Rebecca Martinez advanced to the Round of 16 in the ITA Southeast Regional Tournament’s B draw by defeating the ninth-seeded player on Saturday.

Martinez took a straight-set win over Morgan Nguyen by a 6-1, 6-1 score. She advance to face fourth-seeded Maria Puerta Sunday at 1 p.m.

Results were not available by press time.

Fifth-seeded Marta Gomar was defeated 6-2, 6-3 earlier in the day in the B draw, then withdrew from the second consolation round due to injury. Martinez and Lucia Davila were defeated 8-0 in the Round of 16.

Elisa Aguirre was downed 6-4, 6-3 in the Women’s A draw in the Round of 32. She and teammate Amanda Carrillo were downed 8-3 in doubles action by the top-seeded duo.

On Saturday at No. 1 doubles, Elisa Aguirre and Amanda Carrillo were dropped by their opponents 8-3 in the round of 32. Aguirre was able to make a comeback in singles play pulling off the win 2-6, 6-3, 6-1. Lucia Davila had a tough afternoon, dropping her singles set 6-1,6-2.

Rebeca Perez defeated her opponents 6-4, 6-2 while at No. 1 singles, Carrillo was not able to shut out her opponent losing the set 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.

Martinez http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_Martinez.jpg Martinez