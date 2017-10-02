Lady Wolves lose 2 volleyball matches on the road

MARS HILL, N.C. — Newberry was unable to capitalize on a second set victory and fell to Mars Hill 3-1 on the road on Sept. 30.

The game marks the Wolves fourth consecutive loss with their last win coming on Sept. 16 against Lincoln Memorial. They fell to Tusculum in three straight sets on Sept. 29 in Greeneville, Tenn.

In Mars Hill on Saturday, both teams exchanged ties early in the first set before Mars Hill (3-8, 2-6 SAC) jumped to a 19-10 lead. The Wolves were able to pull within seven points but ultimately lost the set 25-16. Newberry (6-7, 2-5 SAC) never led during the set.

Toni-Anne Whitlow came off the bench to tally a team-high 16 kills with Vanessa Blas and Sidra Triplett each recording 10. Five Newberry players had double-digit digs with Kensley Jordan notching 22.

The Wolves fell behind quickly 10-7 but rebounded to erase the deficit and tie the game 17-17. A bad set from Mars Hill gave Newberry control of the set and a kill from Triplett tied the game 1-1 with the 25-24 victory.

Newberry held the advantage in kills, attacks, assists, and digs. Errors proved to be the difference maker with the Wolves garnering 35 attack errors compared to 17 from the Lions.

The third set began with Newberry briefly holding the 3-2 lead before being surpassed by the Lions. Despite only have two attack errors in the set, the Wolves were unable to sustain momentum and fell short 25-18.

Taylor Garrison recorded her seventh double-double of the season with 44 assists and 14 digs.

Newberry showed persistence during the fourth set with a game-high 12 ties and six lead changes. The Wolves held the lead at 24-23 late in the set, but attack errors from Mary Siebert and Whitlow gave the Lions their third win of the season.

The Lady Wolves lost two volleyball matches on the road, to Tusculum and Mars Hill. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_NC.jpg The Lady Wolves lost two volleyball matches on the road, to Tusculum and Mars Hill. Courtesy photos Saturday’s game marked the Wolves fourth consecutive loss with their last win coming on Sept. 16 against Lincoln Memorial. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_NC1.jpg Saturday’s game marked the Wolves fourth consecutive loss with their last win coming on Sept. 16 against Lincoln Memorial. Courtesy photos