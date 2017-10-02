Wolves draw with Tusculum in double OT

NEWBERRY — The Newberry men’s soccer team took the Pioneers of Tusculum to the brink as the teams drew 1-1 in 2 OTs on Saturday at the Smith Road Complex.

The Wolves (2-4-2, 2-2-1 SAC) put early pressure on the ball, leaving Tusculum (1-4-4, 1-2-2 SAC) with one opportunity to score. The Pioneers opened the scoring just at the 17th minute mark in the game. Ivan Andabak would seize the moment and launch a shot via a corner kick from Oscar Rubio.

Till Neumann would put the Wolves on the board in the 25th minute. Fabrizio Bucco’s corner kick came to an open Tobias Henriksen who found Neumann in the middle of box. Neumann now leads the team in goals on the season with seven.

Tusculum came out with a lot more intensity in the second half. The Pioneers would crank out four shots including two corners, but were not able to connect. Claus Lehland and Tusculum’s Loic Desrameaux would attempt to secure the victory for their respective teams as time ran out in regulation.

Andreas Kvam would get involved in the 92nd minute as he got the ball on the wing, turned around and hit a whipping ball towards the six-yard box but hit the ball wide of the frame. In the 95th minute of the game, Neumann and Desrameaux were issued a red card which put the Wolves and Tusculum a man down.

Newberry’s last chance came from Bucco in the 105th minute as he faced off against a Pioneer, but goalkeeper Alejandro Quiriti would make the save. Bucco would lead the Wolves with half of his six shots being on frame. Returning to the lineup was goalkeeper Brad Dixon, who made four saves on the afternoon.

“The effort and desire was good from our guys today. Brad was stellar today and kept us in the game when we had some bad spells. We lacked a little composure and intelligence in key moments that would have gotten us the win. All in all, we have played fairly well through five games in conference and will look to continue to take it one game at a time and play our best soccer when it counts in October,” said head coach Bryce Cooper.

The Wolves travel to take on the Trojans of Anderson on Oct. 4 at 7:30 p.m.

