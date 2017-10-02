Tusculum tops the Lady Wolves 2-1 in soccer

NEWBERRY — The Newberry women’s soccer team fell to the Pioneers of Tusculum 2-1 on Saturday at the Smith Road Complex.

The Wolves (2-7, 1-4 SAC) were slow on attack from the beginning of the contest, launching only four shots in the first 21 minutes of the game. The offense was able to start flowing efficiently after Alyssa Ortega capitalized, getting control of the game with a shot that was saved by the Pioneers (5-2, 3-1 SAC) goalkeeper Hannah Graham.

Tusculum put the team on the board in the 11th minute when Cheyenne Upton raced up from the right side of the box to hit the left side of the net. The Pioneers were markedly more aggressive in the second half, taking six shots in the opening minutes.

Tusculum would extend their lead 2-1 at the end of the first half. Ortega had good looks, but were not able to connect on either of her two shots in the final minutes.

Ortega was able to record six shots on the afternoon, scoring the lone goal and forcing the Pioneer’s goalkeeper to make three saves. Goalkeeper Jayleen Gant made 10 saves in the match. Tusculum edged the Wolves in shots 23-10, with 12 of their shots on frame.

Newberry takes on the Trojans of Anderson on Oct. 4. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m.

Ortega http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_Ortega-2017.jpg Ortega