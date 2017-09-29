Mozingo named William V. Campbell Trophy Semifinalist

NEWBERRY – Newberry senior center Dakota Mozingo has been named a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy, awarded by the National Football Foundation annually to college football’s top scholar-athlete.

“Dakota is an outstanding young man that does a great job in the classroom and on the field,” said Head Coach Todd Knight. “He’s not the biggest guy out there, but, boy, does he play like it. He’s a heck of a player.”

Mozingo was a preseason first team all-South Atlantic Conference selection this year after earning second-team honors in the league’s postseason awards in 2016.

A starter in all four games that has played 257 snaps thus far in 2017, the Order of the Gray Stripe member has graded out 88 percent or better in each game, leads the offensive line with 15 pancake blocks, and has not allowed a sack in 2017.

As a member of a veteran offensive line corps last season, Mozingo started 11 games and helped the offense set school records in scoring, pass yards, passing touchdowns, completions, completion percentage, total offense, all-purpose yards, and total touchdowns.

“Dakota is an Iron Man Award winner for us this season and has played the most snaps of any offensive lineman,” said Offensive Line Coach Na’Shan Goddard. “He’s become very vocal as a team leader this year and has earned the respect of all of his teammates. He’s a great representative of Newberry College and I’m proud of him for being named a semifinalist for this award.”

Outside his work on the football field, Mozingo is an exemplary student. He carried a 3.56 GPA in Physical Education (Teacher Certification) and is minoring in PE/Coaching. He expects to graduate in December and helps work as a school administrator.

The Rock Hill native has been a member of the South Atlantic Conference Commissioner’s Honor Roll for four years and has been on Newberry’s Dean’s List each of the last five semesters.

Mozingo is active in the community as well. He recently completed his student teaching at Little Mountain Elementary and Chapin High Schools and is very active in his church, especially in its summer sports camps for area children. He even took on a student assistant coaching role in the spring semester when an injury held him out of participating in spring practice.

Mozingo was one of 181 total semifinalists for the award given to the nation’s best scholar-athlete regardless of classification. He joined 29 other nominees from NCAA Division II and was one of two representatives from the South Atlantic Conference along with Wingate linebacker Zack Singleton.

Finalists will be announced by the National Football Foundation on Nov. 1, each of whom will receive an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship and be invited to New York City for the 60th NFF Annual Awards Dinner on Dec. 5. The 28th William V. Campbell Trophy winner will be announced at the banquet.

Dakota Mozingo has been named a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/web1_Football-Award-927.jpg Dakota Mozingo has been named a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy. Courtesy photo