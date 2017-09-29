Hawks soar past the Wolves 2-0 in soccer

MURFREESBORO, N.C. — Newberry College men’s soccer team suffered a 2-0 loss at the hands of regionally ranked Chowan on Tuesday afternoon.

Newberry (2-4-1, 2-2-0) held an advantage on the stat sheet as they out shot Chowan (4-2-1, 1-1-1) 18-14 over the course of the game. The Wolves went on the attack in the 18th minute, launching six shots in the next seven minutes. Tobias Henriksen put early pressure on the Hawks, including a near goal shot that was saved by goalkeeper Elliot Chadderton.

Chowan’s third attacking sequence of the half produced its first goal, when a Hawk dribbled past his defender near the far post.

The Hawks extended their lead in the early moments of the second half. Chowan’s Trevin Myers saw an open Josh Baker who awarded the team with its second goal of the contest.

Henriksen and Till Neumann combined for eight shots with two being on frame. Fabrizio Bucco also posted three shots. Brad Dixon returned to the lineup after being out due to an injury. Dixon made three saves in the match. The Wolves tallied five corners in the contest. The hard-fought game brought in 27 total fouls, and two yellow cards assessed to the Wolves.

The Wolves return to Smith Road Complex for Family Weekend to face the Pioneers of Tusculum on Sept. 30 at 1 p.m.

The Wolves suffered a 2-0 loss earlier this week. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/web1_Real-Men-s-Soccer-1.jpg The Wolves suffered a 2-0 loss earlier this week. Courtesy photo