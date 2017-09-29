Three Wolves place in top 20 at King Invitational

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Newberry College had three players ranked in the top 20 at the end of competition Tuesday at the King Invitational. The Wolves finished fifth in the eight-team tournament.

Aubrey Guyton ended the day in 14th place with 18-strokes over par. Her score jumped six strokes from Monday and totaled 83. Guyton had a tournament-high five birdies during competition, tallying three on Tuesday.

Taylor Lance shot up seven shots to finish tied for 15th. Her three-stroke improvement and team-high 20 pars landed her only one-stroke behind Guyton.

Johana Lunackova ended the day tied for 20th tallying 21 over, two strokes behind Lance.

Nabila Inak placed just outside the top-20 finishing 25th shooting 24 over. She was able to notch another birdie on the seventh hole and finished the tournament with three.

Newberry fell to fifth-place after ending the day 82 over par, five strokes behind fourth-place Erskine. The Wolves shot a 327 during the second day of competition, setting themselves 18 strokes ahead of sixth-place finisher North Greenville. Fellow South Atlantic Conference program Carson-Newman finished first with a score of 48 over par.

Newberry will travel to the 17th annual Myrtle Beach Intercollegiate at Ocean Ridge Plantation on Oct. 2-3.

