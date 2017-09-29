Academy Eagles ready to take on Crusaders

NEWBERRY — The Newberry Academy Eagles return to their home field tonight to take on the Laurens Academy Crusaders. The Eagles currently have an overall standing of 0-3, and are 0-1 in the Region, while the Crusaders are 0-4.

“They (Crusaders) will run the spread and also run out of the Power I formation,” said Head Coach Benji Sease.

During this week’s practice the Eagles have been working on trying to get a better pass rush from their down lineman, and trying to get better covering receivers.

Sease added that this is what the Eagle’s defence will have to do to combat the Crusader’s offense. To win tonight’s game, the Eagles will need to cover the receivers, get a good pass rush and score on offense when they are in the red zone.

Sease has said in the past the Crusaders are the Eagles main rival. However, he does not think this will add much pressure.

“They (Eagles) might have a case of the nerves, but I think once the game starts that we will be ready to play,” he said.

The Crusaders are pretty even with their running and passing game, but they are also more of a speed team. Sease did say they are able to line up in the Power I and run the ball.

“They have a couple big lineman that could disrupt what we are trying to do and also have some good athletes with their quarterback and #9 and #52,” he said.

Tonight’s game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. at Newberry Academy.

By Andrew Wigger awigger@newberryobserver.com

Reach Andrew Wigger at 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @ TheNBOnews.

