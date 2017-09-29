Wolverines hosting Ware Shoals in first region game

WHITMIRE — The Whitmire High School Wolverines will play the Ware Shoals Fighting Hornets tonight in the Wolverine’s first region game of the season. The Wolverines are currently 2-4, and the Fighting Hornets are 1-5 overall and 0-1 in the Region.

“The next four games will decide whether we make the playoffs, for the fourth straight year, and also determine where we would play if we earn a playoff game, home or away,” said Head Coach Charlie Jenkins. “All of our energy and efforts are focused on winning the Region Trophy. We want to make the playoffs, host a playoff game, win a playoff game.”

The Fighting Hornets are a long time rival of the Wolverines and are their closest Class A opponent.

“We like their coaching staff and respect their players. They are a lot like us in so many ways,” Jenkins said.

This will be the second to last home game of the regular season for the Wolverines. Jenkins said they have played well at home this year, and the team is excited to get back to Legends Stadium for the next two games.

“We started very sluggish this past Friday at Bethune-Bowman after the two hour bus trip. We spotted them a 18-0 lead in the first quarter, but we still fought back and were down by six heading into the fourth quarter,” he said. “I told our guys we have to do better. If we travel in the playoffs it will most likely be a long trip. So we have to get off the bus ready to play.”

Tonight is Youth Night, and the younger players in Whitmire will be celebrated, along with the JV team and Rec League players, coaches and cheerleaders.

Tonight’s game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. in Whitmire.

