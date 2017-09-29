Rebels ready to take on Centurions

PROSPERITY — The Mid-Carolina Rebels are hitting the road tonight to take on the 4-1 Broome High School Centurions. The Rebels are currently 0-5 in the season but hope to bring home the win tonight.

MCHS Head Coach Louie Alexander said this week the team has been working on their run blocking, pass protection and making sure the team is in the right spot defensively.

“Both offenses are very similar. They utilize a little more two back than we do and take ‘more shots’ down the field. Defensively, they are very solid and they like to apply pressure in the box and do a good job of mixing coverages,” Alexander said.

Alexander added injured players OL Brody Harkins (ankle), TE/DE Rod Byrd (neck) and RB Tyrese Gray may be back on the field in tonight’s game.

To bring home the win tonight, Alexander said it’s all about fixing mistakes and playing more physical football.

“We simply haven’t made enough plays in certain situations. As far as doing things differently, we work as hard as anyone. With the exception of this past Monday, which might have been the worst practice of the year, we show up to get better daily,” Alexander said. “Our only concern is getting our players better fundamentally and making sure they are in the right place at the right time. We have been prepared to five weeks. No one has done anything to us that we haven’t prepared for. We simply have to make plays and quit making the same mistakes that put us behind the chains offensively. We can’t have busted coverages and we have to play physical football.”

Kick off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

