NHS Bulldogs ready for first region game

NEWBERRY — The Newberry High School Bulldogs are back in action tonight as they hit the road to take on the Woodruff High School Wolverines.

Newberry Head Coach Phil Strickland said during the team’s week off, they have focused on fixing mistakes made in past games and playing to their best potential.

“We have been working on getting better and playing to our full potential and just trying to learn how to play full quarters and fix those minor mistakes we’ve been making,” Strickland said.

This is the first region game for the 5-0 Bulldogs and despite hoping to keep their 5-0 streak going, Strickland wants to now place focus on the region games.

“This team is more important than other games because it’s a region game. We’re putting those five games behind us and focusing on winning these region games,” Strickland said.

Strickland added that the Wolverines, who are 2-3 overall, run the ball well and hardly stay in one place defensively, something that the Bulldogs will have to watch out for tonight.

“They also have a hurt quarterback and they’re struggling right now offensively and are training a new quarterback. They like to run a lot of screens too, so we’re going to be working on stopping their screens,” Strickland said.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

