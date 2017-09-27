Newberry was fourth after first round of King Invitational

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Newberry women’s golf team was in fourth place after the first day of competition at the King University Invitational.

The Wolves shot 323 at the historic Bristol Country Club and trailed 13-strokes behind first-round leader Carson-Newman. Newberry led fifth-place Erskine by five shots and was 11 strokes ahead of North Greenville. Pfeiffer and UVa-Wise rounded out the leaderboard in the eight-team tournament.

Aubrey Guyton finished the day tied for seventh with a six-over score of 77. She finished the day with two birdies and 10 pars. Johana Lunackova tied for 15th with nine strokes over par tallying 80, and Taylor Lance tied for 22nd shooting 11 over par.

Nabila Inak finished tied for 27th at 84 strokes, but managed two birdies during her round of competition.

