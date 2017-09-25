Lady Wolves drop soccer match to Wingate in OT

NEWBERRY — Newberry and Wingate found themselves locked in a scoreless battle in the waning moments of Saturday afternoon’s women’s soccer conference clash at the Smith Road Complex, but the Bulldogs broke through with a goal in overtime to win 1-0.

Wingate (5-1, 4-0 SAC) seized an opportunity to secure the victory midway through OT. Lily Butler worked into space down the right side of the penalty area and fired a pass back toward the middle for an open Gabby Fleischli, whose shot from eight yards out dribbled into the goal in the 96th minute.

The Wingate defense locked down Newberry’s (2-6, 1-3 SAC) attackers over the six minutes of OT, allowing the Bulldogs to emerge with the victory.

The Wolves were out-shot by Wingate 16-18, with Newberry placing five shots on target. Newberry’s offensive pressure was impressive throughout the match, forcing Wingate’s Alexis Jones to make five saves.

Three of Alyssa Ortega’s seven shots were on target, while Jacqueline Aldrete placed one of her four shots on frame. Newberry goalkeeper Jayleen Gant recorded seven saves in the contest.

Ortega nearly put the Wolves ahead in the 79th minute of the contest, launching a shot from 10 yards out that was saved by the goalkeeper. Newberry took five shots in a 16-minute span early in the first half, but Jones kept the Wolves off the board with two impressive saves.

Lynn was led by Fleischli who took two shots, forcing Gant to make two saves. Taylor Leyble added two shots with one on goal.

The Wolves take on Tusculum at Smith Road Complex on Sept. 30 at 3:30 p.m.

