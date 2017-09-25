Newberry swept by Anderson in volleyball

ANDERSON — The Newberry College Wolves struggled early and often in a 3-0 volleyball loss to Anderson on the road.

“We took this one on the chin tonight,” said head coach Callie Youngman. “Anderson is an athletic team and we struggled to execute on our side of the net in nearly all phases of the game.”

Anderson’s athleticism was evident from the start as they erased an early 3-1 Newberry lead to make it 12-6 in the first set. The Wolves were able to tally a couple points after a timeout to come within six, but the Trojans held the lead and won the set 25-16.

Newberry was out-blocked by Anderson 18-0. The Wolves were also surpassed in digs, assists, and kills.

The Wolves were unable to rebound and fell behind quickly in the second set. After a 7-7 tie, the Trojans took control and went on a 18-4 run to end the set 25-11.

Vanessa Blas recorded eight kills and Taylor Garrison had 13 assists.

The Wolves were held to a season-low 10 points in the final set.

“Thankfully we have a long week of practice to clean up our skills and systems.”

Newberry continues its four-game road stretch on Sept. 29 against Tusculum at 7 p.m.

