Wolves outlasted by Limestone in field hockey

GAFFNEY — The Limestone Saints (7-0, 5-0) defeated Newberry (4-3, 1-2) on Saturday afternoon during a conference field hockey match at Saints Field with a score of 4-0.

Limestone jumped ahead of the Wolves getting their first goal within the first four minutes of the game. This go-ahead score set the tempo for the reminder of the game with the Saints putting two more on the board before the half and adding one more before the end of regulation.

The Wolves didn’t go quietly putting up five shots in the first half, making Saints’ goalkeeper Tabria Cochran save three shots, and served up seven corners.

Kristyna Oyola, Megan Eisenhardt, Haley Smith, Brady Keeler, and Farai Kawonde each notched a shot throughout the contest.

Newberry has a two-game conference home stand on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 against the Knights of Bellarmine and the Lions of Lindenwood at 11 a.m. and noon respectively.

