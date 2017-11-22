Taxes too high

We just rode 950 miles to get here for our winter stay. We were already broke before arriving due to property taxes. I get $364 a month social security. The taxes were $389. Out of $400 we got $10 back. If no school tax we could do okay. We care nothing for school or such doings and care none for your younguns. Taxes on this place were $25 then $40 when I was young. Now, same house, same land nearly 10 times 40. All we know is that we are shystered out of our social security money year after year that we need. We have not so much as a hot water heater for taking decent baths/showers, washing clothes and dishes.

Wanda and James Berry

Newberry