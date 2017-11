It was so wonderful to see the outpouring support and care toward all Veterans by The Newberry Observer, Samsung, all American Legion Posts of the county and all volunteers during the celebration of Veterans Day on Nov. 11, 2017. Samsung went over and beyond with providing the wonderful meal to all veterans that attended. Again, many thanks to each for their unending support.

P.S. Many county schools also had a special celebration for Vets!

George Felker

Newberry