The Chamber urges you to get involved

Are you between the ages of 21 and 40, or know someone who is, and want to get to know other young professionals in your age range? On Feb. 22 at 6:30 p.m., the Newberry County Young Professionals (NYPs) are having a dinner gathering at The Palms, located at 612 Wilson Road in Newberry. Check out their events on their Facebook page: Newberry YP’s, and let them know you will join them.

On March 1 at 7:00 p.m. the NYPs will host a Civic Engagement Gathering at Half Full, located at 1402 Main Street in downtown Newberry. It will be a non-partisan, non-threatening, and casual get-together to learn more about how the systems work and how to make a lasting impact on local government.

If you are outside of the NYP age range, there are still many ways to connect and engage in your community. No matter your interest, we can help you find an outlet for you to be involved.

First Community Bank is sponsoring a Mortgage Workshop and Dinner on March 6 from 6-8 p.m. at their 1735 Wilson Road location in Newberry. You can contact the Chamber to RSVP for this FREE event to learn more about 100% financing and down payment assistance programs.

The Chamber will host a breakfast workshop on March 15 from 7:30 until 9:00 a.m. “Engaging the Untapped Workforce” will be held at Community Hall, 1209 Caldwell Street in downtown Newberry. This training is a grant-funded opportunity to support your business’ efforts to: 1) Engage top talent with disabilities, 2) Build workplace diversity, 3) Take the guesswork out of providing ADA accommodations, and 4) Take advantage of tax breaks and existing local supports. There will be a $10 charge for this opportunity. Please contact us to RSVP. This program is sponsored by the S.C. Disability Employment Coalition.

Are you interested in 70s/80s music? Then you will enjoy Groove N’ Brewfest 2018. Coordinated by the Newberry Downtown Development Association, this street festival will be held on April 7 featuring 70s/80s tribute bands (Heart Breaker and Rumours ATL: A Fleetwood Mac Tribute) who will play inside the Ritz Theatre, and craft beer, food vendors, and vintage cars and memorabilia along the east end of Main Street in downtown Newberry. On an outside stage you will get to listen to local bands performing 70s/80s music, and there will be costume and Karaoke contests. Check out NewberryGrooveNBrew.com for all information. Sponsors and volunteers are needed to help make this the best experience for residents and visitors. Contact us to learn more and get involved!

Do you want your business listed on our website and in our community guide? It’s often the first resource for residents and visitors who are seeking services for their business, home, and properties. Over 4,000 guides will be available for residents and visitors seeking information about Newberry County and to people seeking businesses who provide services in the area. All Chamber members are included in the Newberry County Community Guide and Member Directory, and additional advertising opportunities are available. Contact Rob Summer at (803) 271-3663 for details.

I encourage anyone interested in knowing more about the Chamber and how we can assist you in your business needs to contact us. We welcome you to visit us on the first floor of Community Hall in downtown Newberry, located at 1209 Caldwell Street. You may also contact us at 803-276-4274 or chamber@newberrycounty.org.

Michelle Long Contributing Columnist

Michelle Long is executive director of the Newberry Chamber of Commerce. Contact her at michelle@newberrycounty.org.

