“That at the name of Jesus every knee should bow” (Phl 12.9)

This week Newberry Notes will focus script on the Name of Jesus. Apply that name to every problem and enjoy the benefits and blessings of God.

Jesus is real and He wants to communicate with you. He talks to you through His word, and invites you to talk with Him through prayer. He has a lot to teach, and He is always willing to listen. Apply that name to every problem you face and enjoy the benefits and blessings of God.

Who is this man called Jesus?

Jesus asked the same question of his disciples, and Peter replied “You are the Christ (the Messiah), the Son of the living God.”

Today, Christians still believe this. We celebrate his birth on Christmas, worship and bow down to Him as our Lord, and pray in His name. To us, He is the most awesome person who ever walked on earth because he is God’s son.

Jesus is not only the most important person who ever lived, but he is the most controversial. Throughout history people have hated Him, ignored Him, loved Him and died for his sake. Two thousand years ago Jesus walked out of a carpenter shop to begin His ministry and since then an interesting number of people have followed Him.

The good news we will tell others is that Christ the Savior is the key to the Holy Scriptures. With that key the Holy Spirit opens our hearts and minds to understanding and believing the greatest story ever told: Born in a manger, the Last Supper, the Trial, Crucifixion, the Resurrection! Jesus death was unlike any other—Jesus was born to die. He died in our place, and His death gave us life.

His name is above every name. “Every knee will bow” and “every tongue will confess that Jesus Christ is Lord to the glory of God the Father” (Phil 2:9-11).

His name is the only name by which we are saved (Act 4:12). There is salvation in no one else. His name indicates His mission as deliverer. An angel gave his name to Joseph: “You shall call His name Jesus for He will save His people from their sins (Matt 1:22). Jesus is called the only begotten Son of God (John 3:16).

There is none like Jesus! What a friend we have in Jesus. He is with us in our perplexity to guide us, in our sorrow to comfort us, in temptations to strengthen us, in loneliness to befriend us, in danger to protect us, and at death to take us safely to heaven.

Because Jesus is the Resurrection and the Life (John 11:25), there is hope for all of us today. Because we have a new life in Jesus, we can triumph every situation. Let us make room in our hearts and lives for Jesus, King of Kings and share His love with the world. Let us surrender our wills to His ways and take His message to those who still have a dim vision. Let us tell the story of His incomparable life from the cradle to the cross: let us proclaim the grace of His salvation and the glory he now enjoys with His Father.”

The Way, the Truth, and the Life (John 14.6).

The only way to receive eternal life is to believe in Jesus.

Margaret Brackett Contributing Columnist

Margaret Brackett is from Newberry. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.

