Mark your calendars

An opportunity to network with other community business and community leaders will take place on Feb. 15 at the Chamber’s first Business After Hours of the year. It will also be a New Member Reception where you will get to meet some of the newest faces of the Chamber. Join us from 5:30 until 7:00 p.m. at First Community Bank, 1735 Wilson Road in Newberry to network and learn more about the services available in our community.

The Newberry County Young Professionals are having a dinner gathering at The Palms, 612 Wilson Road in Newberry, on Feb. 22 at 6:30 p.m. This gathering is not a formal meeting but will be a chance to get to know other 21-40 year-olds living or working in the county. You can keep up with all of the NYP events on their Facebook page: Newberry YP’s.

First Community Bank is sponsoring a Mortgage Workshop and Dinner on March 6 from 6-8 p.m. at their 1735 Wilson Road location in Newberry. You can contact the Chamber to RSVP for this free event to learn more about 100% financing and down payment assistance programs.

Are you interested in 70s/80s music? The Newberry Downtown Development Association (NDDA) is kicking it into high gear and organizing Groove N’ Brewfest 2018. This event is intended as a fundraiser for the NDDA to create a pool of funding for economic development grants, with the first grant going to the Ritz Theatre to help with their revitalization efforts. Groove N’ Brewfest will be a street festival on April 7 featuring 70s/80s tribute bands (Heart Breaker and Rumours ATL: A Fleetwood Mac Tribute) who will play inside the Ritz Theatre, and craft beer, food vendors, and vintage cars and memorabilia along the east end of Main Street in downtown Newberry. Festival-goers are encouraged to dress in 70s/80s costume…prizes will be given! You will get to listen to local bands performing 70s/80s music on an outside stage where you can also participate in a Karaoke contest…more prizes! Admission to the festival is free, and tickets and VIP packages are available for the two Headliner concerts inside. Check out NewberryGrooveNBrew.com for all information. Sponsors and volunteers are needed to help make this the best experience for residents and visitors. Contact us to learn more and get involved!

Don’t forget about the updated Newberry County Community Guide and Member Directory that we are putting together with Rob Summer at Summer, Inc. This guide will include information about Newberry County and include a business directory of all Chamber members listed by both service area and alphabetical order. For information on additional advertisement opportunities within the directory, please contact Rob Summer at (803) 271-3663. To update your business information for publication or to check on your membership status, please contact us.

I encourage anyone interested in knowing more about the Chamber and how we can assist you in your business needs to contact us. We welcome you to visit us on the first floor of Community Hall in downtown Newberry, located at 1209 Caldwell Street. You may also contact us at 803-276-4274 or chamber@newberrycounty.org.

Michelle Long is executive director of the Newberry Chamber of Commerce. Contact her at michelle@newberrycounty.org.

