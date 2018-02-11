What God said in the Ten Commandments thousand of years ago is still for today, and will be to the end of time.

God’s commandments have not changed. We may wonder why God’s standards don’t change at different times of life. But God is righteous and pure, and His moral standards never change. God has given us these commandments because He loves us, and He wants what is best for us. God’s Word never gets old. And it never changes.

“For verily I say unto you, Till heaven and earth pass, one jot or one tittle shall in no wise pass from the law, till all be fulfilled.” Matthew 4:18

“Ye shall not add unto the word which I command you, neither shall ye diminish ought from it, that ye may keep the commandments of the Lord your God which I command you.” Deuteronomy 4:2

God cares about us so much that He has told us how to live.

We need His help to follow His will for our lives. God cares about us.

By Patsy Lambert Contributing Columnist

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.

