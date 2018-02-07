Relay For Life 2018

Thanks to all that made 2017 a successful year for Relay. Because of your efforts we surpassed our goal in each of the following counties; Abbeville/McCormick, Greenwood and Newberry. This was possible because of caring and compassionate volunteers and a public willing to give their time and talents to improve the lives of people facing cancer and provide funds needed to reduce, and even one day, eradicate this terrible disease.

For 2018, we have set goals that will move us to new heights to provide much needed funds. In the Abbeville/McCormick event our goal is $138,552 with a Dr. Seuss theme of “Oh the cancer we can cure.” The Greenwood event has a goal of $279,352 and a theme of “Once upon a cure.” For Newberry, the goal is $114,036 and the theme “The colors of cancer.” Each of these themes will insure fun and interest for anyone participating or attending the event. All our goals for this year are based on the population of the counties and the last number of the event year. The Abbeville/McCormick and Greenwood are celebrating their 24th year, so we are asking everyone to donate at least $4 per person. Newberry is in their 23rd year, so we are looking at $3 per person.

What does all this mean? Well, this will make one of the events the second largest or possibly the #1 event in the state. This will be the largest amount ever raised for one of these events and for the other, it will bring them back to raising over $100,000. It will put all three events in the top 10 Relays in South Carolina or maybe in the top five.

We have many ways you can support your local Relay. You can donate online or by mailing it to American Cancer Society P.O. Box 1741 Greenwood, SC 29648. Purchase one of the three different luminarias we have for this year. We also have special signs to honor and remember those lost to cancer. Find out about our great new fundraising shirts for 2018. Show your support with one of our track signs. Join one of the current teams. Form you own team with your family, church, school or workplace. You could even become one of our sponsors for the events by having your company or business logo on the hundreds of Relay For Life participant shirts. Regardless of how you participate, you will be helping to move the American Cancer Society’s mission forward. To celebrate live to save lives and to have a world free of cancer.

So, please go to the website for your local event and sign up today. We encourage all cancer survivors to do the same. We want to support and celebrate you at the event, by honoring you with one of our purple Survivor’s shirts and cheering you on as you take the opening lap. You can also call 1-800-227-2345 press option #2 to sign up. Please be sure to inform them what event you are registering for.

Abbeville/McCormick – relayforlife.org/abbevillesc. Greenwood – relayforlife.org/greenwoodsc. Newberry – relayforlife.org/newberrysc. Please contact Hoyt Dorn, senior community manager at 864-871-4210 or email at hdorn@cancer.org For cancer information 24/7 please call 1-800-227-2345 or log on to cancer.org.

Hoyt Dorn Contributing Columnist

Hoyt Dorn | senior community development manager Southeast Region | American Cancer Society, Inc.

