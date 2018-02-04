The only thing that counts as far as our salvation is our relationship to Jesus Christ. If we have confessed our sins and truly trusted Christ to Save us, then nothing can take away our salvation.

God also wants us to become part of a fellowship with other believers. God wants us to grow in our faith, and one of the ways we do this is through our fellowship with other believers. In Hebrews 10:25 God tells us.”Not forsaking the assembling of ourselves together, as the manner of some is; but exhorting one another: and so much the more, as we see the day approaching.”

God will help us grow Spiritually through the preaching of His Word. The singing and the fellowship with others will help strengthen us and encourage us.

As we begin to grow and the more understanding we have of God’s Word, it helps us understand the reason we go through situations. And as we grow, God will also help us to be a help and a blessing to others. The closer we get to the Lord, the happier we will be. Sure in this life we will have to face many trials, but knowing that we have the Lord, helps us make it through all things.

By Patsy Lambert Contributing Columnist

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.

