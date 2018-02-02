Great things to do in Newberry County

I often say that one can be as busy as they want to be in Newberry. Each community throughout the county has great things to offer, and we are always interested in pointing you in the right direction for the things that interest you. We also venture out of town to find sources of entertainment not found in Newberry. Baseball, America’s favorite pastime, is certainly available from the t-ball level through college, and is a great source of learning for the players and entertainment for the fans. For those interested in another level, a trip to see the Columbia Fireflies may be right for you. The team recently joined the Chamber, and we were invited to a behind-the-scenes tour of Spirit Communications Park, sample some of their concessions offerings, and learn about their various offerings for group outings. Newberry Observer Publisher Denny Koenders and Editor Andrew Wigger, Chamber Ambassador Mike Meadow and Administrator Liz MacDonald, and I took the short trip and had a great time exploring the ballpark. If you are interested in any of their group information, contact us for details.

We are still taking reservations for the Annual Legislative Breakfast scheduled for Tuesday, February 6. Beginning at 7:30 a.m. we will enjoy breakfast and hear from Senator Ronnie Cromer, Representative Rick Martin and a Newberry County representative. Contact us to reserve your spot. Tickets are $10 per person.

At 10:00 a.m. the same morning, Coffee and Commerce will be held in the Chamber conference room. Stop in to chat about your business or community needs. It’s a great time to learn more about the Chamber in general.

One of our newest members, State Farm/Carter Lake, will hold a Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting on Friday, Feb. 9 at 8:30 a.m. at his office located at 101 Grace Street in downtown Prosperity. Join us to meet Carter and his team and welcome his new business.

The first Business After Hours of the year will be held on Feb. 15 from 5:30 until 7:00 p.m. at First Community Bank, 1735 Wilson Road in Newberry. All are welcome to network and learn more about each other’s businesses and meet some of the newest faces of the Chamber.

We are working with Summer, Inc. to publish an updated Newberry County Community Guide and Chamber Member Directory. This comprehensive guide will be for visitors, new and current residents, and businesses of Newberry County. There will be 4,000 full color, magazine-sized books printed on high quality gloss paper and distributed throughout the county as well as South Carolina Welcome Centers.

This guide will include information about Newberry County and include a business directory of all Chamber members listed by both service area and alphabetical order. For information on additional advertisement opportunities within the directory, please contact Rob Summer at (803) 271-3663.

To update your business information for publication or to check on your membership status, please contact us.

We welcome you to visit us on the first floor of Community Hall in downtown Newberry, located at 1209 Caldwell Street. You may also contact us at 803-276-4274 or chamber@newberrycounty.org.

Michelle Long Contributing Columnist

Michelle Long is executive director of the Newberry Chamber of Commerce. Contact her at michelle@newberrycounty.org.

