We should commit ourselves to walk in the Spirit. The results of that decision will be the fruit of the Spirit: love for those who do not love in return; joy in the midst of painful circumstances; peace when some thing we were counting on doesn’t come through. Long suffering when things aren’t going fast enough for us; kindness toward those who have been unkind to us; goodness in the presence of evil; self control in the midst of temptation.

“But the fruit of the Spirit is love. joy, peace, long-suffering, gentleness, goodness, faith, meekness, temperance against such there is no law.” Galatians 5: 22-23. “Ye shall know them by their fruits, Do men gather grapes of thorns, or figs of thistles? Even so every good tree bringeth forth good fruit; but a corrupt tree bringeth forth evil fruit. A good tree cannot bring forth evil fruit, neither can a corrupt tree bring forth good fruit. Every tree that bringeth not forth good fruit is hewn down, and cast into the fire. Wherefore by their fruit ye shall know them.” Matthew 7: 16-20.

If we walk in the Spirit, our lives will manifest the fruit of the Spirit.

By Patsy Lambert Contributing Columnist

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.

